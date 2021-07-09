Sun Power: Mooers solar farm expands

MOOERS — On nearly 100-acres of farmland, where dairy cows once grazed, is a new kind of ranch: a solar farm.
Larry and Marlene Ashline cut a symbolic ribbon Thursday morning to celebrate the addition of 30,000 new solar panels to their Route 11 property in Mooers Forks.
The panels, supporting 5.5 megawatts of power, brings the couple's total to 75,000.
"We're just happy that we could provide all of this solar for the future," Marlene said. "We're just trying to help out the planet."
SUN POWER
Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure LLC, an asset management firm that operates about 60 solar farms, assisted in the latest addition of solar panels, which were installed by developer GreenSpark Solar.
"It really is the future," Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure Managing Director Ken Lehman said at Thursday's ribbon cutting. "These panels will be here; they will be producing power from the sun for probably about the next 30 years or so, which is a wonderful thing."
The added megawatts, which went live December 2020, are enough to power some 1,000 homes annually.
Energy from the Mooers Forks sun rays will enter the grid, but stay in New York with about 40% of its energy powering Corning Inc., a notable glass manufacturer in New York's southern Finger Lakes region, and the other 60% powering nearby homes signed up for the service.
So far, Lehman said Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure had about 500 users signed on.
"It gets used very locally," Lehman said. "It's all this area of New York, this same utility zone. It probably wouldn't (go) much farther than the Plattsburgh area — it's the greater Plattsburgh area."
NEW AGE FARM
The Ashlines' roots in the farming industry date back decades.
Larry and Marlene bought the Mooers Forks acreage in 1976, purchasing it from Larry's father who, at that time, owned it for 20 years.
The couple and their kids, Neil and Shanna, operated a dairy farm there, which became an organic operation in 2008.
Around 2017, they cut back on their milking cows and, though they have continued to produce organic hay, began to pursue the idea of a solar farm.
That interest sparked a new age farm with solar panels now spanning 85 acres.
"One of the things that we certainly prize here in the North Country is our rural landscape," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas commented. "We know our rural landscape is challenged, particularly our dairy farmers, but our other farmers, as well.
"Their ability to host these kinds of developments allows many of them future generations of staying on a farm and keeping those operations going, therefore preserving our rural landscape in the North Country. We don't want to see our farms lost; we don't want to see our rural landscape disappear, which is happening many places in America," he continued.
"This type of development and the income it provides to family farmers helps to sustain their operations."
'HELP THE ENVIRONMENT'
After the chamber president finished his thought, Marlene nodded and added, "Very well said."
"We need to help the environment; we need to help everyone if we want to continue living here on earth. I think that it's something that is really beneficial to everyone. The number one (reason) is the environment and then, of course, the sustainability of the farm."
