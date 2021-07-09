Sun Power: Mooers solar farm expands

PHOTO PROVIDEDMarlene and Larry Ashline, joined by Ken Lehman of Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure (right) and North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, celebrate the recent expansion of their solar farm on Route 11 in Mooers Forks. The couple began the new age farm in 2019, but it now includes around 75,000 solar panels spanning 85 acres. Marlene said they entered the venture to help the environment and the sustainability of their farm. "We're just happy that we could provide all of this solar for the future. We're just trying to help out the planet."