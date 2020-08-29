Suffragists and abolitionists of a feather

AUSABLE CHASM – Those who sought to abolish chattel slavery and who sought to give women the right to vote were often on the same page in 19th century identity politics.
Two centuries later, Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association is a member of the Women's Rights Alliance of New York State.
Madison was asked to join the alliance as well as Helen Allen Nerska, director of the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum, because of the dearth of North Country representation.
“For the last three years, they have organized women's rights conferences in preparation for the centennial that was supposed to occur this year,” Madison said.
“Their purpose is to promote the history of women's right in New York state and to show how that history has impacted women's rights throughout the United States and how it sets the stage for continuing the unfinished work of women's rights.”
The alliance initially planned “A Continuing The Legacy” conference, for Oct. 16-17 in Albany, which was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think now it's going to be a virtual conference, but now that has been changed to Jan. 30, 2021,” Madison said.
“They are still in the planning stages of it. They are still seeking presenters and budget funding for it.”
SUFFRAGE REFERENCE
The North Star Museum at Ausable Chasm has exhibits that feature Susan B. Anthony and Sarah Parker Redmond, suffragists as well as abolitionists.
“They came up, but their focus was on abolition,” Madison said.
“The suffrage movement, they really patterned it after the abolitionist movement. That's why you sort of have this mix when you hear the talk about the suffrage and the abolitionists working together. Many of them were members of the abolitionist movement, too.”
Former slave and orator Frederick Douglass was among the 42 men who attended the second day of the pioneering convention for women's rights at Seneca Falls, where he was a keynote speaker.
AUTO TOUR
Madison was going to portray journalist/activist/researcher Ida B. Wells as part of the New York State Suffrage Project to bring together museums and libraries to promote a classic auto tour on Aug. 1, which would originate in the North Country and conclude in Glens Falls.
“What was supposed to happen was that it would start at Helen's museum, and she was going to be Susan B. Anthony,” Madison said.
“She was going to have a tea and re-enactment. Then, there were going to be classic auto cars that would move from her location down to my location.”
As Wells, Madison was going to talk about other suffragists of color.
“I also wanted to emphasize, there was this racism within the suffrage group itself,” she said.
“When the whites realized they probably would not get the vote if they included minorities, they wanted to exclude them. And, they did initially, so they could get the vote. I think that was a key component of this.”
Wells was on the frontlines to make suffrage a joint effort.
“They tried to put her in the back of the parade,” Madison said.
“She was kind of gutsy. She was also one of the first ones to go out and talk about lynching. There was a personal connection with her.”
Wells was born into slavery in Holly Springs, Miss on July 16, 1862.
“She got her freedom of course with the Emancipation Proclamation, her and her family,” Madison said.
“She ended up moving with her family to Memphis, Tenn. She became a teacher there. She co-owned and wrote for the Memphis Free Speech and Headlight newspaper there.”
Wells was enrolled briefly at Rust College.
Her report of an 1892 lynching inflamed locals.
“She had caused so much commotion that her newspaper was actually burned up,” Madison said.
“She ended up leaving Memphis because she was threatened, and of course her newspaper office was destroyed. So, she moved to Chicago. She was not only a big promoter of women's rights.”
