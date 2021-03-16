PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh students from any major who have a business idea can register in the 2021 North Country Regional Business Plan Competition being held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 26 via Zoom.
The annual competition is the first step in the New York Business Plan Competition, which brings students together from colleges across the region to compete — virtually — for prize money and the chance to compete in the virtual state competition May 7.
Students pitch their business plans, ideas and ventures to judges who evaluate the plans according to a select criteria and who focus their deliberations around the sustainable viability of each venture.
Students can register individually or as a team and must meet the following criteria:
Students and teams can enter in one of six competition tracks:
Registration is free and must be completed by March 17 online at CapitalFundation.org/students.
Students must provide detailed information about their entrepreneurial ideal and upload a five-to-seven-minute video pitch.
For more information, contact Dr. Richard Gottschall, associate professor of marketing and entrepreneurship, at gottscrl@plattsburgh.edu.
