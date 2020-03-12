PLATTSBURGH — Soon after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the upcoming closures of all SUNY and CUNY campuses, The Press-Republican walked the grounds of SUNY Plattsburgh, asking students their thoughts on the news.
A majority of the undergrads first heard the announcement either on Twitter or in the governor’s Wednesday speech, which was livestreamed.
During the in-person chats with SUNY Plattsburgh students, some received an email notification, containing a message from university officials.
Per one student, that email had reiterated Cuomo’s earlier message, confirming that classes would resume via “distance learning” following the school’s Spring Break, stating the dorms would remain open and adding that more information would be provided as it became available.
‘STILL DIGESTING IT’
The general feel among the college students had been a mix of emotions; some were happy to leave the campus behind, others worried for their international friends, a few bemoaned online classes and the majority had a lot of unanswered questions.
Title IX and Non-Discrimination Investigator Autumn Bennett and Violence Prevention, Education and Outreach Coordinator Zyaijah Nadler said they felt that same uncertainty.
“I feel like I’m still digesting,” Nadler said. “I don’t know how to answer any questions right now. We’re trying to help and support the students as much as possible, but we don’t even fully understand.
In terms of looking out for our larger community — I understand it.”
‘WE’LL MOVE FORWARD’
Bennett said, for now, the campus would need to follow whatever directive they were given.
“We’ll move forward that way until we hear something different.”
Here’s a look into the minds of some SUNY Plattsburgh students on Wednesday afternoon.
Marie Junis, sophomore, criminal justice major from New York City, lives off-campus: “Because I have a lot of international student friends, I just want to know if they’re going to have to go back home because there’s online classes, they might as well just go.”
Taisha Dormil, sophomore, computer security major from Long Island: “I was planning to take a duffel bag, but now I’m like I think I should take my suitcase, all my clothes. My major is computer security so most of my classes are like online work so it’s not going to affect me that much.”
Toluwani Samuel, sophomore, criminal justice major from New York City: On traveling home, “If you want to take a plane, think about the consequences of getting on a plane or getting on a bus.”
Samuel Atuahene, freshman, biology major from Bronx: “I take lab classes so I don’t know how they are going to make it remotely for lab. The main question that everybody’s wondering, asking is how they’re going to adapt to being online. For some people, being at home and doing work online is going to be really hard, like, they won’t do it.”
Aniya Carvalho, junior, broadcast journalism major from Manhattan: “I’m a person that, like, I feel like I’m in control of my entire life like literally. I don’t get frantic when things like this happen. I get frustrated. Like I don’t like to feel restricted. I don’t like to feel like someone is making me do something. I feel like, I don’t know sometimes it’s really hard to know when something is real and when it’s an emergency...I’m still going on my trip next week, I’m still going to Puerto Rico, I’m still going to do everything. I mean, how life is supposed to go it’s going to go anyways so I’ll just do what I had already planned and come back to Plattsburgh.”
Claudia Theagene, junior, political science major and resident assistant from Brooklyn: “There are some schools that have completely just closed down everything … me more so, I was worried about students that don’t have necessities at home, who don’t have a laptop possibly, like how is the school going to provide distance learning if there are people who don’t have laptops. (There are) certain majors where everything that they need is actually on campus. It’s like everybody has different circumstances so ... as long as Plattsburgh kind of provides for everybody rather than just kind of catering to one group of students, I think they’ll be fine.”
Nijewel Hall, freshman, broadcast journalism major from Brooklyn: “I feel like people are going to use this as an excuse to be more discriminative towards the Asian and Chinese community. They’re going to use this as excuses to get out of stuff. I know if I go home I’m not going to be as focused. I’m not going to be in the same environment.”
Jadae Argro, junior, from Brooklyn: “The problem, I think it’s going to be ... learning online. I feel like not everybody’s going to be able to teach themselves things online and be able to complete all tasks.”
Brianna Fitzgerald, sophomore, nursing student from Holbrook, Long Island: “When we found out, we were crying tears of happy joy. I had thought, ‘Yes!’ But then now, I’m thinking about it and I’m realizing it’s going to be a little bit more stressful.”
Deja Richardson, freshman, nursing student from Rochester: “I am concerned about all of the money. I paid $12,000 to live on campus — for dining and for housing. We don’t know if we’re getting that money back.”
Lindsay Guzzetta, freshman, fitness and wellness major from East Islip, Long Island: “We don’t know yet, but I feel like our lacrosse season is going to be over and that’s really upsetting.”
Kyle Christian, senior, nursing student from Pawling: “I believe that this is more hyped than the seriousness of it actually is. It’s very interesting seeing the discussion of the coronavirus within healthcare-based classes and then individuals who aren’t trained in healthcare — they are two very different conversations. I’m not worried about graduation at the moment. I trust that the college and the nursing faculty will work to make sure everything is in place. The world needs more nurses.”
Emiliano Rosales, sophomore, math major from the Bronx: “Jokingly I thought, ‘Do I have class tomorrow?’ Seriously I thought, ‘Does this mean I can go home?’ I don’t see why people are freaking out.”
