PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Student Support Services has had its five-year federal grant renewed, enabling them to continue providing students opportunities to grow while providing academic and financial support, according to a press release.
The federally funded program will receive more than $3 million over five years as of Sept. 1, receiving $612,373 per year through Aug. 31, 2025, up 3.5 percent over last year’s funding.
The funds will serve 386 students who meet one of three criteria: of modest income, first generation college student, or a student with a disability, the release said, with the main goals focusing on the following:
“As a first-generation college student who did not have a role model who attended college, I am so pleased to be in a position to assist college students and serve as a mentor, advocate and resource for their academic and personal success,” said Ashley Durocher, recently named director of Student Support Services.
At Plattsburgh, SSS has been continuously funded since 1978, making it one of the older programs in the country, according to the release. Since that time, nearly 9,000 students have enrolled and more than 5,000 have graduated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.