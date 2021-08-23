PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will host two Involvement Fairs designed to inform students about all the campus has to offer Saturday, Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during Opening Weekend, and again Monday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Aug. 28 involvement fair will be held inside the Angell College Center; the second fair will be held in Amite Plaza with the Angell College Center serving as a rain site.
Students will be able to explore clubs, organizations and activities they can become involved with on campus where they can meet new people and develop leadership skills.
Club and organization leaders can sign up for a table at one or both fairs by filling out a form at https://forms.gle/quynewNUrWMYuJkk8 by Aug. 23 for the Opening Weekend event and by Sept. 8 for the Sept. 13 fair.
For more information, contact Bailey Dell’Erba, Student Association coordinator for clubs and organizations, at bdell001@plattsburgh.edu.
