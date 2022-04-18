Strand market back outdoors, looks to grow

PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts’ artisan market was back outdoors Saturday for the first time this year.
The market, a pandemic addition in late 2020, hopes to be a downtown staple.
Nancy Armitage, who manages the market for the Strand, said the monthly artisan showcase began as a way to help fill the vacuum left by indoor markets that had to close or suspend operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INSPIRE AND MOTIVATE
“I love being able to see all the people in the area that can show their amazing talent to everyone else,” Armitage, who also runs the Strand’s clay studio, said.
“And I think it’s important to see the people showing their creativity and inspire people, motivate people.”
The Strand’s outdoor market now hosts well more than a dozen artisan vendors each month on the Strand’s front lawn. Booths have a variety of different vendors that include bakers, painters, potters and more.
Some are seasoned vendors with years of experience, while some are brand new. Armitage said she especially likes to see the new vendors take their first steps at the market and showcase their talent.
Shanzy Carter-Martinez was one of those new vendors at this month’s market.
“She just started properly selling her stuff out in the world, which is just so cool,” Armitage said. “It’s nice to see people showing their work and get out there.”
REALLY STARTED
TO PICK UP
Carter-Martinez is the owner of Everything but the Cake, a home baking business she started about two years ago that packages baked goods into fashionable jars.
She said baking started as a stress-reliever at first.
“I always liked to bake and then people started to ask me to make things for them because I would bring them into work,” Carter-Martinez said. “And then it just really started to pick up. It was kind of fun for so many people wanting to try things.”
Carter-Martinez said customers are usually quick to notice one thing when they come to her booth.
“They like my jars,” she said. “And I guess they like how different it is and how it’s not the typical things you might find.”
PLANS FOR MORE
Armitage said the Strand has been asked to host more markets, which are held once a month, to host even more vendors.
“It just really comes down to what we can manage, and we also don’t want to step on toes with all the other events that happen downtown, like the farmers’ market,” Armitage said.
But Armitage said there are still plans for the market to grow. In May, 35 vendors have signed up to set up at the Strand’s market, with more potentially coming.
Armitage said the Strand will need to start using its back parking lot to accommodate the added vendors.
