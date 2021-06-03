Strand board gets new prez

PLATTSBURGH – Tom McNichols rises from secretary to president of the board of directors for the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh.
The Plattsburgh native and award-winning classical singer is a custom home builder project manager, a real estate broker and owner of the Keeseville-based Wood Lab.
He graduated in the Class of 1998 from Plattsburgh High School.
He holds degrees, B.A., Theater Performance from SUNY Plattsburgh, and a M.M., Vocal Performance from the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
His TEDx Talk, "The Voice: A Dynamic Instrument" can be viewed on YouTube.
He succeeds former president, Courtney Chandler DeLaura, who exceeded the 10-year term limit by two years.
“We all voted accordingly because we didn't want to have a disruption during 2019 and 2020,” McNichols said.
“We extended to make sure everything stayed on track until we were confident that we had rebuilt to a point where we could transition.”
NEW OFFICERS
Besides McNichols, newly installed officers are Vice President Jerrod Olsen, Second Vice President Logan Brody, and Secretary Jared Burns.
“Matt Lyman just resigned as treasurer because he took a job in Boston,” McNichols said.
“Often it comes from within the board, but we have to consider a new board member for that position. Financial acumen is definitely a necessity.”
Current board members are Alice Schonbek, DeLaura, Chuck Johnson, Elizabeth Jent, Herb Carpenter, Josh Kretser and Meghan Weeden.
“The offices are otherwise full, but we are absolutely welcoming any new general board membership. It's on a rolling basis.”
ED ON HOLD
McNichols serves as the board president, and as such, he is not the executive director running Strand operations.
“The necessary thing right now that is very clear we need to stabilize all parts of operations and relaunch in an effective way and then we can get to who is going to guide that ship.”
It doesn't benefit the Strand to bring in an ED at this juncture.
“To try and reinvent what we've already spent the last year and half reinventing,” McNichols said.
“We're going to keep the course. Our staff is great right now. There will be some more part-time staff hired for very specific roles as operations expand.”
In the Arts Center, the MakerSpace needs management.
The Strand Theatre on the day of a show will need management.
“We're working on all of those part-time roles with people who are either already within the organization in some manner or are becoming more and more dedicated to it,” McNichols said.
“There will be a new ED at some point. We know it's a requirement. We know that it's a necessity, but we want to relaunch and stabilize to make sure everything we are doing is working well so that then a new ED does not have to try and redefine it yet again."
