PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving as part of a Clinton County STOP DWI effort.
The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on May 22 and will end on May 26.
Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer, according to a news release.
New York State Police, county sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in this across-the-board effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.
The STOP-DWI Memorial Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the release said.
The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets the 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.
While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers, the release said.
Highly visible, highly publicized efforts of the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving, the release said.
There is a free "Have a Plan" mobile app that can be downloaded at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
