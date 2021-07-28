ALBANY — Construction on the first of five new high-speed electric vehicle charging stations at Stewart's Shops in the Capital and Adirondack regions began this week.
The New York Power Authority, which is managing the installation of New York State's EVolveNY electric vehicle fast charging network, is slated to complete the initial location in Schodack, in Rensselaer County, by September, according to a press release.
Charging stations at Stewart's locations in Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham and Keene are also set to open this fall, with an additional four planned for 2022.
"More New Yorkers are opting to drive emission-free electric vehicles which helps to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from the transportation sector," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
"By working with Stewart's Shops and other private entities to strategically deploy charging infrastructure across the state, we will all benefit from an expanded network that will make it easier and more affordable to drive electric resulting in reduced emissions and improved air quality in communities throughout New York."
20 CHARGERS
The Schodack Stewart's on Columbia Turnpike will have three 150kW Direct Current Fast Charger stations and one 350kW charger, which is capable of charging a compatible vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute, the release said.
Two of the charging stations will be equipped with both fast charging connectors, Combined Charging System and CHAdeMO, that will enable all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, to plug in.
The five locations will offer a total of 20 chargers, which can be used by any make or model of electric vehicle and fully charge one in as little as 20 minutes, the release said.
NYPA will construct, own and operate the hubs in coordination with Stewart's site hosts.
PARTNERSHIP
EVolve NY is NYPA's initiative to accelerate adoption of EVs throughout the state by creating private-sector partnerships to expand fast-charging infrastructure.
"NYPA's EVolve NY network is expanding across New York State making it easier and more convenient for drivers to power their vehicles with clean energy sources," NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said in a statement.
"Partnering with Stewart's and similar businesses that operate multiple sites will accelerate our efforts to promote emissions-free transportation and advance the state's clean energy goals."
Stewart's Shops President Gary Dake said the chain was proud to offer customers more options for "filling" their tanks, and that the 20 EVolve NY chargers would grow it's fast-charging network to more than 80 units.
"Stewart's Shops is known for a quick in and out and these fast chargers will provide the convenience our customers know and expect," he continued.
"As an energy provider for today and into the future, we have the ability to fuel any vehicle and grow our EV network at strategic locations. The partnership with EVolve NY is just one of the ways Stewart's Shops is attaining a more sustainable future."
KEY CORRIDORS
NYPA's EVolve NY infrastructure network is being installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas. The goal is to install 150 across the state by the end of this year.
"After this EVolve NY buildout phase is complete, New Yorkers will be able to drive any EV from New York City to Montauk, from Albany to Montreal, and from Binghamton to Buffalo with fast chargers capable of recharging their vehicles in 15 to 30 minutes located every 50 miles or less," the release said.
Other EVolve NY sites that have opened since last fall include Malone, Watertown and Schroon Lake.
