Steps continue in Farmers Market move

PLATTSBURGH — The city accepted bids to prime the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market's future waterfront site.
YEARS IN WORKS
For nearly three decades, the seasonal market has operated out of the Durkee Street parking lot.
With the planned construction of a mixed-used development there, a new market location had been sought after for some time.
Earlier this year, City of Plattsburgh officials landed on a former Municipal Lighting Department building, situated off of Green Street by the city's marina, that had been scheduled for demolition.
A grant was later reallocated and a $277,000 budget was set to rehabilitate the structure and make other site improvements.
BID RELEASED AGAIN
The city released bid specifications for the project back in the spring, but, at the time, had received only one response.
After rejecting the solo reply, it was released again over the summer with a different bid structure.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller said it had included a base bid, which were the minimum improvements necessary for the market to operate at the new location.
"And a number of alternate bids that were things that the market had requested," he continued, "but weren't sure we could afford."
Miller said five responses came in this time around.
"The results of the bids were much more favorable than the first one."
SITE IMPROVEMENTS
Miller said the low bid came from Plattsburgh-based Murnane Building Contractors Inc., and the council voted to accept it at a recent council session.
In addition to necessary building improvements, the structure would also be fit with an overhead door and ceiling fans.
The site would undergo water and sewer improvements, as well.
"The city does plan to park our bathroom trailer (there) that, until several years ago, was out at the beach. . . so the market has a nice place to use for their bathrooms and reduces the cost on the city of building permanent bathrooms down there," Miller said, adding that the trailer was currently in storage.
A handicap accessible portable restroom would be a consideration, he added.
Total construction costs were $276,600 and the city was to cover a 10 percent match of $27,660.
NOT INCLUDED
Julie Baughn, market manager and vice president, expressed some upset that a pavilion could not be worked into the budget.
Miller said adding one would have upped the city's out-of-pocket expenses by about $60,000.
"I understand and we will look into other avenues to hopefully come up with a solution for that," Baughn told the Press-Republican.
Building improvements did not include insulation either, making winter use minimal, Miller said.
"From a financial perspective, I think it makes more sense to simply award the base bid and the two alternates and plan for a perhaps larger expansion at some point in the future," he said.
COULD BE ANSWER
With its upgraded building, nearby bathroom trailer, green space and parking, Baughn believed the coming venue would solve some annual vendor woes.
The current Durkee lot location had, at times, presented issues with parking and building accessibility, she said.
And, with more space at the future site, Baughn saw potential for events, like festivals or kids' days.
"All in all," she said, "this could definitely be the answer."
'HOPE FOR SUPPORT'
Since announcing its move to the new location, some Farmers Market patrons and community members haven't been responsive.
Market officials conducted an informal mini-survey last summer to ask if patrons would continue to shop at the market at its new site.
Of those survey takers, 50 answered that they would, while 18 said they would not.
Still, a majority of vendors were reportedly interested in the new site.
"Not all the vendors are necessarily on board with the move," Baughn told the Press-Republican this week, "but everyone is looking on the positive side of things.
"We will definitely take it one day at a time," she said. "We hope everyone can be supportive of this move and give us a chance to show all of our loyal customers and the community how positive this can truly be for everyone involved."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.