PLATTSBURGH — It is not at all surprising that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) plans to object during the Electoral College vote certification process, Dr. Harvey Schantz said.
The SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor pointed to the sheer number of House Republicans also planning to do so, as well as President Donald Trump's success New York's 21st Congressional District.
Congressional Republicans' objections reflect the widespread doubt among their party's voters regarding the election's fairness and, however uncomfortable, are an exercise in representative democracy, Schantz continued.
"Although this is an unpleasant exercise for the country to go through, the governmental system will benefit by allowing dissenting views to be expressed, hearing both sides of the argument and then voting on the objections," he said, noting the presidential election's outcome will not be changed by the challenges.
"Ultimately, the losers in electoral and legislative disputes have to accept the outcome of the process and resolve to peacefully fight another day."
HIGH STAKES
In a statement issued Monday, Stefanik said she planned to "object to certain contested electors" during a joint session of Congress Wednesday, the purpose of which is to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
"The Republicans are contesting electors in six swing states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and this was telegraphed Sunday in the House when conservative Republican Chip Roy of Texas introduced a motion that was soundly defeated by a recorded vote which would have prevented members of the House elected from these six states to be seated because of the questionable elections in their states," Schantz said.
"These six states are being selected because Biden’s margins in these states were sufficiently close that alleged fraudulent activities could possibly sway the outcome, whereas in states won by large margins there was insufficient alleged activity to possibly alter the outcome."
Challenging the electoral votes in at least six states tells of the high stakes, deep distrust and close division between the two major parties, Schantz said.
"The stakes are very high in this election because there are meaningful differences in the direction, both domestically and internationally, that Biden and Trump want to lead the U.S.
"Furthermore, the upcoming Biden administration has a completely different leadership team than a second Trump administration would have had."
Once Congress accepts the electors, the contest is officially over, Schantz said.
PHONE CALL
Schantz noted that, though Biden won the popular vote by more than seven million votes, swing states saw narrow margins of victory, such as just 11,779 votes in Georgia.
Those votes and fraud that Trump and his team believed could close the gap were the subject of an hourlong phone call Saturday between the president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a recording of which was released.
Trump pressured Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to overturn the results.
Schantz believes Trump conducted himself in a legal way, though he cajoled and ridiculed the secretary of state.
The professor noted Trump's command of the alleged violations, his strong belief in his victory, his emotional investment in Georgia's results and "his naïveté to think that the Georgia secretary of state could come up with 11,780 votes with every such move being highly scrutinized by political officials and the press."
"I was struck with the confidence of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team that Georgia had correctly counted the votes," Schantz continued.
"It seemed to me that the Georgia officials had already made up their mind, but they felt obligated to let Trump have his say."
