PLATTSBURGH – North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) issued the following statement Monday morning regarding contested electors in the 2020 presidential race.
"I am honored every day to represent New York's 21st Congressional District, and I believe it is my solemn and sacred duty to serve as your voice and your vote in Washington. I swore an oath to protect and defend our Constitution - the utmost duty I perform as a Member of the United States Congress.
As the Representative for New York's 21st Congressional District, I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6. I do not take this action lightly.
I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election.
I believe those questions exist. Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security.
To the tens of thousands of constituents and patriots across the country who have reached out to me in the past few weeks - please know that I hear you. The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation's free and fair elections.
As a Member of Congress, I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections - that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution."
