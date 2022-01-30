Continuing a trend, Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik on Thursday said that she raised more than $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, the most money ever raised in a single quarter by a north country congressional campaign.
In a press release, the campaign for Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced she brought in more than $10 million in 2021 across her three campaign organizations, with nearly half of that raised in the last three months of the year.
“I am proud of my growing support from thousands of grassroots patriots in the north country who have donated to my campaign, and I’m excited to have raised more than $10 million over the last year for my reelection campaign and for our critical effort to flip the House and finally retire Nancy Pelosi,” she said.
BROKE RECORDS
The $5 million in a single quarter is also more than most campaigns in the region have ever taken in, and beats the congresswoman’s previous record for the most money raised in a quarter during a non-election year — nearly $1.5 million, which she set in the second quarter of last year.
The $10 million she raised in 2021 is also the most money ever taken in during a non-election year for a local congressional campaign, although not every dollar raised will go to Rep. Stefanik’s own reelection efforts.
The details on her fundraising haul haven’t yet been released. Financial disclosures for the fourth quarter of 2021 are due to the Federal Election Commission on Monday, which will detail what individuals, political action committees and other candidates provided money to Rep. Stefanik’s campaign. Those documents will outline how much money went to each part of Rep. Stefanik’s fundraising machine, which includes a political action committee and a victory fund that splits contributions among a number of recipients, as well as her own campaign.
OTHER CANDIDATES
According to FEC records, Rep. Stefanik ended the preceding fiscal quarter with over $2.6 million in cash available.
The other candidates in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat have not released details about their own fundraising totals yet, but are also required to file FEC disclosures next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.