Stefanik: possible migrant move 'dangerous'

Eric Gay/AP PhotoIn this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, photo, Border Patrol agents apprehend a man thought to have entered the country illegally, near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. In the Rio Grande Valley, the southernmost point of Texas and historically the busiest section for border crossings, the U.S. Border Patrol is apprehending around 300 people daily. That’s down from as many as 2,000 people a day in May.