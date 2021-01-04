Stefanik plans to object during Electoral College certification

PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she plans "to object to certain contested electors" when the House and Senate convene in a joint session Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
"I do not take this action lightly," she said in a video and prepared statement posted to social media Monday morning. "I am acting to protect our democratic process.
"Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election."
Stefanik did not provide specifics regarding which electors she planned to object to.
EXPECTED TO FAIL
Stefanik is expected to be among about 140 House Republicans and more than 10 GOP senators to object to certifying the electoral votes, which stand at 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump.
Though the effort is expected to fail, given that Democrats still maintain control of the House and not enough Senators are anticipated to offer their support, such objections would force the two to break from the joint session and hold separate floor debates and votes.
"When an objection, properly made in writing and endorsed by at least one Senator and one Representative, is received, each house is to meet and consider it separately," according to a report describing the rules for counting electoral votes.
Since November, dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies alleging election fraud have been thrown out.
Last month, Stefanik signed onto one brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton which sought to invalidate election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, whose 62 electoral votes went to Biden. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately denied the suit for a lack of standing.
'RESTORING FAITH'
Stefanik said she believes serious questions regarding the Presidential election exist.
"Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security," she said, without pointing to any specific instances or offering any evidence to support the statement.
Stefanik told the "tens of thousands of constituents and patriots" who had reached out to her of late that she hears them.
"The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation's free and fair elections.
"As a Member of Congress, I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections — that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution."
Stefanik's office did not answer The Press-Republican's questions asking for examples or evidence of the election issues she referenced, or how she responds to concerns that objecting to electors could sow distrust in U.S. elections.
Twitter flagged the video in which she read out her statement, saying, "This claim about election fraud is disputed," and linking to reports that election fraud in the United States is rare.
'RESIGN,' JACOBS SAYS
Support or disdain for Stefanik's announcement largely fell on party lines.
State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, a close ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, called for Stefanik's resignation.
In a statement, Jacobs contended Stefanik knows there are no "contested electors" for her to oppose, no unrefuted evidence of voter fraud and no "serious questions" regarding electors' legitimacy.
"Her statement alleging that she is seeking to defend democracy is a sham — and she knows it, thus violating her oath of office.
"By her own words, she has discredited the office she holds, has violated the oath that she has taken and has embarrassed the district and entire state that she purports to serve."
Former state Republican Party Vice Chairman Tom Dadey, who recently stepped down as Onondaga County GOP chair, applauded Stefanik for "showing her leadership and courage."
"Things just don't make sense if you take a statistical look at everything and compare the results to past presidential years," he claimed. "There are a lot of unanswered questions.
"I wish all the members of the New York delegation would show the courage that Elise is showing."
COUNTY CHAIRS SPEAK
Clinton County Democratic Party Chair Jerry Marking expressed disbelief in Stefanik's plan to object to electors.
"The election results have been tabulated, they’ve been certified and this should be just a formality and for her and everybody else that’s opposing this, it’s just a disgrace to the democracy that we live in right now."
Similar to Stefanik and Dadey, Marking's GOP counterpart, Clark Currier, said he sees "a lot of abnormalities" with the election.
He pointed to how Biden won a low percentage of counties — about 16.7 percent, USA Today reported, noting population varies greatly by county — and argued that Trump's and his allies' lawsuits were thrown out more for procedural issues "that didn't really address the issues at home."
EXTRA STEP
Marking was unsure of the effect Stefanik and fellow GOP representatives' objections will have, positing that the country has had the same process for hundreds of years.
"It’s just because there’s some bitterness that he (Trump) got beat and they’re trying to do whatever they can to hold onto the power and it’s very sad."
He anticipates that the country will have to undergo much healing after Trump's departure, and that will not just happen on Jan. 21, the day after Biden's inauguration.
"It’s going to be a work in progress for a while."
Currier, however, believes Stefanik's action will help restore faith in U.S. elections, adding that she is following constitutional guidelines which leave it up to the House and Senate to approve the slate of electors.
He also questioned why there should not be an electoral commission; several GOP senators have called for one to conduct an emergency audit of the election results.
"There's a huge percentage of the population, I think greater than ever, that doesn’t believe this was a fair and honest election. Why not take the extra step to appease them or prove them right?"
'NO FACTS'
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he and Stefanik had both agreed and disagreed over the years.
"This is one of those times I absolutely disagree with her."
Noting that people may view his political preference as a "Democrat trying to cast stones," Cashman pointed to how numerous Republicans disagree with objecting to the electors, including former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who she has described as a mentor.
Plattsburgh attorney Bill Owens, both Stefanik's direct predecessor and an outspoken critic, said her announcement was embarrassing.
"More than 50 lawsuits have found no facts to support Mr. Trump's claims, with many judges appointed by Mr. Trump having rejected these claims including three on the Supreme Court.
"Attorney General Barr found no cause to investigate and Georgia and other Republican state officials have rejected these claims as well."
'POINTS TO AGENDA'
Stefanik's decision is "all the more troubling" in the wake of a newly-released phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Owens continued.
During the hourlong exchange, which took place Saturday, Trump repeatedly referenced disproven claims about Georgia's election results and essentially pressured Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn the state in his favor.
Owens said the call bordered on the criminal.
"This is not responsible leadership but rather points to some agenda Ms. Stefanik chooses not to share with her constituents."
Stefanik did not comment on the call including when asked by the Press-Republican.
— CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney contributed to this report.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.