SARATOGA — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and her husband, Matthew Manda, on Monday announced the birth of their son.
Samuel "Sam" Albritton Manda arrived Friday morning, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 22 inches long, according to a press release.
"Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks and charm," the couple said in a statement.
They praised the team of doctors, midwives, nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their care of both Stefanik, 37, and Sam.
"Thank you to our family, friends and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family," they continued.
"Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller. We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam."
Stefanik, who represents the North Country and is currently the House GOP conference chair, is the 11th woman in U.S. history to give birth while serving in Congress.
Among the others is U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who gave birth to her second son, Henry, in 2008 while a member of the House of Representatives.
