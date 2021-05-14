WASHINGTON, D.C. — As many expected, House Republicans elected North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as their new conference chair Friday morning.
Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) issued a statement following the vote.
"I'm truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference chair," she said. "House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
"The American people are experiencing an economic crisis, a border crisis, an energy crisis and a national security crisis due to far-left radical policies. House Republicans will continue to put forth policies focused on growing our economy and getting people back to work, reopening our schools, promoting American energy independence, securing our border, strengthening our national security and protecting our Constitution."
Stefanik replaces U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was removed from the post Wednesday in the wake of her continued criticism of former President Donald Trump and his "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen.
Republican representatives and organizations congratulated Stefanik on her new position.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) said she was the right choice to lead the conference.
"She will be laser-focused on taking back the House in 2022 by delivering real results for the American people. She is a dear friend and proven leader who has made history by helping to elect more Republican women than ever to Congress.
"The Republican Party is a big tent and Congresswoman Stefanik knows exactly how to grow our coalition even further to advance the cause of liberty."
The National Federation of Republican Women said Stefanik "has always advocated for law enforcement, farmers, veterans and military families."
"She fights for her constituents without fear as she puts America first," the organization said. "The women across New York rejoice in this news as we know she'll inspire younger voters and many more women to get engaged in politics and run for office."
New York State Federation of Republican Women President Trisha Turner said she looks forward to Stefanik's strong leadership.
"You are an outstanding role model for women and we stand behind you!"
New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said there is no one better suited for the conference chair position as Republicans look to retake the House majority next year.
"Her ascension to leadership will be a tremendous asset for all New Yorkers who will have a powerful and influential voice in the halls of Congress.”
More will be added to this report later.
