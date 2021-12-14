Stec selects Bowman for Veterans Hall of Fame

PLATTSBURGH — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) recently honored former Clinton County Veterans Service Agency Director Steve Bowman with induction into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
"When I was given the opportunity to make this nomination ... the first thing that came to my mind was county veterans coordinators and as soon as I did that, Steve immediately jumped to the top for me," Stec said during the Clinton County Legislature's meeting last week.
"I want to congratulate Steve on his recognition, but more importantly his career and life of service not only to the community and this country but to his fellow veterans."
AIR FORCE VETERAN
Bowman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1976, voluntarily retiring as a technical sergeant in 1994, according to his bio on the State Senate website.
His multiple recognitions include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters (OLCs) and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three OLCs.
The bio also notes his heavy involvement with local veterans organizations, including the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bowman was appointed Clinton County Veterans Service Agency director in 2004, and retired earlier this year.
"Mr. Bowman is well-known for working through the American Legion to provide proper training for accredited service oﬃcers, and working to ensure that VA health care facilities have the funding and staﬃng required to care for their veteran patients," the bio says.
"Mr. Bowman worked tirelessly with the New York State Legislature to enact the laws that established the ﬁrst New York State Veterans Cemetery, which was designated in July 2021."
SOCIAL CONTRACT
Pointing to his as well as his family's military service, Stec said veterans are at the forefront for him.
"We as a society, I think, have a duty to do what we can for our veterans. They serve and they sacrifice and I think part of our social contract with them is to make sure we do right by them when they leave the service."
Offices like the Clinton County Veterans Service Agency, which Bowman ran for years, do that on a daily basis, Stec said.
"They’re the frontline workers of dealing with the federal bureaucracy, occasionally state bureaucracy, whether it’s a health issue, mental issue, a substance abuse issue, a benefits issue, an insurance issue, a life issue," he said.
"And I’ve said this before, I think it’s important to remind fellow legislators, my colleagues, a lot of times veterans are more comfortable talking to other veterans. It’s just, it’s a natural shorthand, there’s a trust that’s there, at least there’s a commonality of experience that allows you to break down some barriers."
NOT GOING AWAY
Bowman thanked Stec for the recognition, noting it is not something he sought.
"As all of you legislators know, when I started here in 2004, my goal was to help my brother and sister veterans and to help improve their lives and I think we were able to achieve that in our office," he said.
Bowman said veterans service work has been a lifestyle for him, and involved gaining friendships and getting to know families over a lifelong process.
He still volunteers through local veterans organizations' children and youth programs, is involved with the Veterans Feeding Veterans program in Clinton County and remains active on the state veterans cemetery issue.
"Even though I’m retired, I’m not going away," Bowman said, laughing. "Thank you for allowing us to have this platform tonight to recognize me."
