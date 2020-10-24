PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Dan Stec believes he is in a unique position to immediately add value to the 45th State Senate District seat.
The Queensbury Republican is running against Clinton Country Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Plattsburgh Democrat, to succeed State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), who has held the position for 18 years.
“There’s a need now in the Senate, there’s an open seat, and I have an opportunity to help 300,000 people instead of helping 130,000 people," Stec said.
SERVICE
In a recent interview with the Press-Republican editorial board, the assemblyman pointed to a commitment to service instilled in him by his parents which took him to the U.S. Navy and, later, into politics.
That experience includes membership on the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals and Town Council; a nine-year stint as town supervisor, including two years chairing the Warren County Board of Supervisors; and eight years as the 114th Assembly District's representative.
He said he is mindful of both Little's (R-Queensbury) legacy and that of her predecessor, the late Ronald B. Stafford, describing them as giants of public service.
Though he has picked up skills and tools working alongside Little, Stec said he is his own person, noting he and the incumbent differ in physical size, level of passion regarding Second Amendment issues and approaches to communication and leadership.
'CALL BALLS AND STRIKES'
On what makes him more qualified for State Senate than Davis, Stec said his resume was better and that Davis has no experience serving on a legislature building coalitions, making compromises and casting votes.
When the editorial board pointed out that Davis would be in the majority party, the assemblyman argued that Democrats had made New York the highest-taxed and most-regulated state in the country.
“There’s a role to be had in the legislature for somebody that’s going to call balls and strikes fairly and challenge the governor."
Stec said he has built a reputation in the Assembly as someone who works with colleagues across the aisle and has passed more legislation than any of his fellow Assembly Republicans.
He was also behind four constitutional amendments that saw voter approval: two settled land disputes in the Adirondacks, one established the Adirondack land bank and the fourth requires state officials convicted of crimes to forfeit their taxpayer-funded pensions.
COVID-19
COVID-19 and recovering from the pandemic is the dominant issue, Stec said, noting the crisis has heightened other problems the state already had.
The state was broke before COVID-19, he continued, with a $6 billion budget gap that has since grown to $14 to $15 billion.
Stec suggested the state scrutinize its Medicaid spending. He also expressed distaste in New York’s $400 million film tax credit program Hollywood and $100 million in public campaign finance.
When it comes to federal COVID-19 relief aid, he believes New York must be realistic in its ask and "show that we have our own house in order.”
“All the schools, all the nonprofits, all the local governments, the highway funds, they’re all staring at a 20 percent cut depending on what happens with the negotiations in Washington and, of course, those are all impacted by, not only COVID, but by a presidential election.”
ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL
Stec said a 20 percent cut to schools would impact an entire generation of kids.
"As a practical matter, as a matter of policy, we cannot drop the ball on educating an entire generation.
Albany's one-size-fits-all approach does a disservice to the North Country in general, he added.
“I’m no cowboy, I want to be cautious on COVID and I want to do the right thing on criminal justice," Stec said, "but do not roll the North Country into what’s going on in the five boroughs."
'HOW TO VOTE NO'
The North Country needs infrastructure in order to attract and retain people, and that includes good cell service and broadband everywhere in the Adirondacks, Stec said.
Further funding is needed, he continued, noting how he and Little are in agreement that fewer, larger cell towers throughout the Adirondacks are the way to go.
The region also needs to improve its water and wastewater infrastructure, Stec said.
He added that the state needs to learn to say no to things that create a $170 billion budget.
“As a Republican in the legislature, I know how to vote no.”
CORRECTIONS, POLICE
A budget bill passed earlier this year allows Gov. Andrew Cuomo to order the closure of any state prison with 90 days of notice.
Asked how he would protect the North Country’s prisons, a major employer, Stec said he knows how to communicate with the Governor’s Office about these issues and that he and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a former corrections officer, would bring bipartisan support on corrections issues.
Stec supports a full repeal of the bail reform measures that went into effect Jan. 1, which eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes and took away judicial discretion.
He opposes “defunding the police” — the term widely used to describe reallocating police department funds to other community services — and believes it will be a major topic during budget discussions next year.
“I’ve been very outspoken on my support of backing the blue and our law and order system."
CLIMATE CHANGE
Stec noted his cosponsorship of the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act, which has passed both houses and would establish a road salt reduction task force, pilot plan and test program aimed at decreasing salt pollution in the Adirondacks.
He is concerned that, if New York State environmental regulations make production or economic activity more difficult, companies may go to a state with more relaxed requirements.
Stec called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which in part requires the state to have a carbon-free electricity system by 2040, a “job-killer," "political statement" and "expensive proposition" that did not have any specifics.
The assemblyman would support climate change legislation that is “reasonable” and involves experts both within and outside of the environmental realm, such as people in the forest products and manufacturing industries.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
