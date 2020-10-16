PLATTSBURGH — The two candidates vying to succeed retiring state Sen. Betty Little had spent roughly the same amount on their respective campaigns as the 2020 election season entered its final month.
But Republican Dan Stec had roughly one-third more in his campaign coffers than his Democratic opponent, Kimberly Davis, with 36 days remaining before Election Day, according to financial disclosure forms filed with the state Board of Elections.
Davis, the current Clinton County treasurer, spent $22,892.15 between July 12 and Sept. 28 –– the period covered by the 32-day pre-general election financial report.
Stec, who currently holds a seat in the state Assembly, spent $21,634.91 –– more than one-third of that on lawn signs, according to the disclosure forms.
Stec had $156,423.78 on hand at the end of the reporting period, compared to Davis’ $95,148.44, their respective forms state.
Davis had entered the reporting period with nearly $73,000 on hand and raised about $45,000 during the period. Stec had started the period with about $68,000 on hand –– a total bolstered by a $34,000 transfer from his Assembly campaign account –– and raised nearly $111,000 between July and September.
Both candidates received the vast majority of their campaign contributions from residents of the 45th Senate District, which includes Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Warren and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.
Not surprisingly, the bulk of Davis’ contributions came from the northern portion the Senate District, while Stec’s came from the southern part of the district, much of which is included in his current Assembly District, although both drew financial support from throughout the district.
In total, Davis received 343 contributions from individuals totaling just over $32,000. Stec took in 353 individual contributions totaling about $49,000.
But Stec’s financial advantage was expanded by corporate contributions, which totaled $23,450 from 48 donors. Davis’ six corporate contributions totaled just under $1,300.
Stec also showed a decided advantage in the category of “other monetary,” which includes contributions from political action committees. His single biggest contribution –– $10,800 –– came from RPAC, the Realtors political action committee.
He also received a $5,000 contribution from VoteCope, the New York State United Teachers PAC, and three contributions totaling $3,500 from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association PAC.
Davis garnered about $7,600 from the New York State Laborers PAC –– which gave her her largest single contribution of $2,500 –– the Public Employees Federation and the PACS for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworks.
The candidates will file one more set of financial disclosure forms prior to the Nov. 3 election and then must report significant contributions within 24 hours of their receipt through Nov. 2.
