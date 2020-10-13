PLATTSBURGH — State Sen. Betty Little has endorsed Assemblyman Dan Stec's run to take over as the 45th State Senate District's representative when she retires at the end of this year.
The announcement came Tuesday, exactly three weeks before Election Day, 11 days before early voting begins and after thousands of North Country voters have already requested absentee ballots.
“Our region needs a strong and effective voice in Albany, which is why I am urging voters to join me in supporting Dan Stec for State Senate,” Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement.
"Given Dan’s years of local and state government experience, his record of accomplishment and his strong character, I know he will go to ‘bat’ for us all as our advocate and champion in Albany."
JOINT MEETINGS
In a video posted to the Stec for Senate Facebook page, Little noted that Stec (R-Queensbury) played Little League with one of her sons and that she has known his family for many years.
She added that, many times, when people have wanted to meet with them in Albany or in Glens Falls, they have held joint meetings.
"That seemed to be the way to help people out, to talk to both of us, to get questions from both of us and that way we got the best information, we were both on the same page and knew how to ... go forward to try to help these people out."
Little mentioned Stec's support for her efforts to expand cell coverage and internet service in the region — a need exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as his love for the environment as an Adirondack 46er and outdoorsman.
In a statement, Stec described Little — the district's state senator since January 2003 — as a dedicated leader and said it had been an honor working with her as both a town official and assemblyman.
"As I campaign to succeed her in the State Senate, I’m truly honored to receive her support. I’ll work every day to repay the trust she, and our communities, have put in me to continue the example she set.”
NO SURPRISE
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, the Democrat running against Stec, said Little's endorsement "should be no surprise."
"It would be more of a story if she didn't."
She added that people within their own parties often endorse each other, noting support she has gleaned from fellow Democrats such as U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
