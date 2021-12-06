KEESEVILLE – Steven Engelhart, executive director emeritus of Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), and Whitcomb's Garage in Whallonsburg have been recognized for Excellence in Historic Preservation by the Preservation League of New York State.
Since 1984, the Preservation League’s statewide awards program has highlighted projects, organizations, publications, and individuals that exemplify best practices in historic preservation and recognize the people using historic preservation to build stronger neighborhoods, create local jobs, provide affordable housing, open eyes to overlooked history, and save the places that are special to all.
'LEADING VOICE'
Engelhart received an Excellence in Historic Preservation award for his creative, inspirational leadership, which has encouraged the protection of historic resources and strengthened the historic preservation movement in New York State.
With more than 40 years of experience in the field of historic preservation, Engelhart has become a leading voice in preservation efforts throughout the Adirondack region and a readily identifiable leader in saving its treasured places.
His passion is not merely for the built environment, but even more so for the people whose stories these places tell.
“Steven Engelhart has been a stalwart preservation advocate for decades, and the League has been honored to work closely with him on a range of projects over the years,” Jay DiLorenzo, Preservation League president, said.
“From the campaign to save Great Camp Santanoni, a dedication to the region’s vernacular architecture, and a commitment to the people who call the Adirondacks home, Steven is truly deserving of this statewide recognition.”
“While I have worked with Steven collaboratively for many years and long admired his thoughtful dedication to historic preservation, since I started at AARCH as his successor just three weeks ago, that admiration and respect has grown even greater,” Erin Tobin, AARCH executive director, said.
“Not only has Steven been at the forefront of many coalitions to protect and preserve the Adirondack region’s architectural history, he helped create and lead an extremely strong and effective nonprofit.
WHITCOMB GARAGE
AARCH is also pleased to see the Whallonsburg Grange Hall’s project at Whitcomb's Garage recognized with an Excellence in Historic Preservation award for its renovation and rehabilitation.
This volunteer-driven project took an empty 20th century garage and transformed it into a vibrant business and arts center.
It is now home to five businesses - Boquet Valley Forge, Kit+Syl Studio, Joe Dinapoli Pottery, Sojen Design, and The Hemlock Apologist — and a publicly available community room for classes and small performances.
Additional information about the 2021 Excellence Award winners, including interviews, videos, and more, can be found on PLNYS’s website.
The 2021 Excellence in Historic Preservation Awards are sponsored by the Arthur F. & Alice E. Adams Charitable Foundation.
Adirondack Architectural Heritage is the nonprofit, historic preservation organization for the Adirondack Park with an educational mission to promote better public understanding, appreciation, and stewardship of the region’s architecture and communities.
