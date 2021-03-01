State wedding guidelines spark questions

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.