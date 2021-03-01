State wedding guidelines spark questions

MORIAH — The state issued new COVID-related guidance for couples looking to get hitched this wedding season, and, while the protocols were met with some uncertainty, at least two area venue owners felt they were "a step in the right direction."
Those were the exact words of Vincent Dupont, owner of the Barns at Edgemont Inn in Moriah. He said his operation was squashed last year as partners elected to reschedule their big days for a future, and hopefully safer, date.
Though finding the protocols good news for the wedding industry as a whole, Dupont said they had done little to increase his 2021 demand.
"People are still really super cautious from what I can tell," he told the Press-Republican. "We're offering full refunds and we've had people take us up on that.
"My general sense is that the season is going to be pretty weak."
GUIDELINES
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued the guidelines earlier this month, saying they would take effect Monday, March 15, nearly one year after the state shut down in response to COVID-19.
They were as follows:
• Venues are restricted to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people per event
• All patrons must be tested prior to the event
• Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing
• Venues must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance
• Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking
• Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed under strict guidelines
COUNTING ON IT
The guidelines came with little instruction. More details were expected next month.
Kay Spinner, owner of Rustic Charm Event Barn in Fort Covington, said the guidelines left her with some questions.
Spinner opened her renovated, 3,200-square-foot barn up for events in 2015. Barring last year, she said it had been fully booked nearly every wedding season since.
This year, Rustic Charm was booked up once again with weddings scheduled every week from the middle of May to the end of October. But Spinner said most of the 2021 weddings were rescheduled ones from last year.
"This is going to hurt me for a couple of years," she said, noting the year's lost business.
Rustic Charm had space enough to fit more than 200 people, counting its three-foot-wide driveway and patio area. If capacity were to be cut in half, Spinner said that would put her venue somewhere between 105 and 120 people.
But the year's events were looking to host more guests than that, she said, adding, "I'm counting on the 150."
She also wondered about the "strict" dancing guidelines.
"You have to be able to dance at your wedding," she said.
'WHO IS LIABLE?'
Dupont had questions of his own, noting, what he considered to be, a "pretty onerous" testing requirement.
Though the state's guidelines lacked details, including the window of time for which wedding guests would need to be tested for COVID-19, Dupont said that would not only be difficult for couples to organize, but could present liability issues for venue owners like himself.
"I think it's the logistics and verifying that it actually happened," he said. "We always have to think about legal liability; we're insured and all that good stuff, but you would have a real issue there if someone says that they got tested, but then they didn't."
In the case of a "super spreader" event, the venue may get questioned, he continued, saying, "They could ask, 'Did you really, thoroughly investigate that everyone got tested?'
"That's kind of a problem; who is liable?"
'HERE TO HELP'
Condo Pharmacy, located on Montcalm Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, posted about the testing aspect of the state's wedding guidelines at the start of February.
"We're here to help and happy to develop a testing package for weddings of all sizes," its post reads. "We would need a few weeks notice to ensure that we have sufficient inventory on hand and we do not expect that insurance companies would cover testing in this instance."
Pharmacy officials could not provide the Press-Republican with further information about the service at this time.
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
Dupont, who typically lives in Brooklyn with his wife and visits upstate New York seasonally, said he and his wife opted to stay in the area during this COVID crisis.
"We drove through the town a few times and it struck us how interesting it was," he said, adding that he saw Moriah as a true "diamond in the rough."
"I saw Edgemont and basically fell in love with the place."
He purchased the estate, built in 1900, in 2012 and spent years fixing it up. It later became a bed and breakfast before building a new barn to host large events.
Dupont said that work wrapped up just in time for the COVID pandemic. He called the last year "painful," but said the business wasn't going anywhere.
Though his venue only had a handful of weddings booked this fall, he didn't think the state's wedding protocols were to blame.
"I don't think it's the regulations so much as it is just people understanding that the vaccine is working and that everything will gradually turn back to normal," he said.
"That would give us plenty of time to have some weddings in the fall, which is a popular season, and then book a good 2022."
