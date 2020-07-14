PLATTSBURGH — New York motorists are reminded of the importance of moving over for highway workers, first responders and others who assist with motor vehicle crashes and roadside incidents.
As regions across the state continue reopening, it will bring increased traffic and a greater need for drivers to be aware and respectful of those who work to keep us safe as we travel along New York's roads and bridges, a news release said.
"While New Yorkers remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19, we must also be mindful of the emergency responders, highway workers, tow truck drivers, police officers and others who work to keep us safe," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
"As areas across the state continue reopening and more motorists take to the road, I urge all drivers to follow the law, use common sense and be considerate so our brave men and women can work safely."
Recognizing and understanding signs leading up to and within a work zone is essential for the safety of all drivers and roadside workers, the release said.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and in accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.
More work zone safety tips can be found at thruway.ny.gov.
Last year, the New York State Department of Transportation recorded a total of 521 crashes in road construction zones and 67 intrusions into maintenance zones, resulting in 50 injuries and two fatalities, the release said.
New York's Move Over law was enacted in 2011 to protect New Yorkers working along the roadway and has since been expanded to include a wider range of emergency and hazard vehicles.
The law requires motorists to drive with care, slow down, and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, construction and maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state.
The Move Over law applies to both sides of the roadway, not just the shoulder on the right, and motorists caught in violation can face two points on their license and a minimum $150 fine for the first offense.
The law was expanded in July 2016, to include volunteer firefighter and ambulance workers, previously applying only to law enforcement, emergency or hazard vehicles; and now applies to vehicles with flashing blue, green, red, white, or amber lights.
The expanded law gives law enforcement more authority to penalize violators who jeopardize the safety of those working along the highway, the release said.
Motorists must exercise due care on all roads across New York State, and if it is safe to do so, move over one lane to provide adequate space for the vehicles and personnel working on the side of the road.
In November 2016, the Move Over law was further expanded to include sanitation vehicles such as garbage and recycling trucks.
NYSDOT recently unveiled a public service announcement for social media focused on the importance of driving responsibly in work zones as the state continues to reopen.
The video highlights the importance of minding the speed limit, eliminating distractions and paying attention in work zones.
