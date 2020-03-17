PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Unified Court System postponed all non-essential functions until further notice.
A memorandum from the system’s chief administrative judge, Lawrence K. Marks, released on March 15 stated all essential functions will continue.
All pending criminal and civil trials will continue until conclusion, though no new ones will begin until further notice.
Outside of New York City, special court parts will be established in individual jurisdictions where essential matters will be consolidated.
The memorandum added that, effective Monday, March 16, all eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders shall be suspended statewide until further notice.
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro confirmed the temporary suspension of eviction notices.
“Because of the (limited) access to the courts, being able to do an actual conviction doesn’t allow the rest of the process to be followed through with," he told the Press-Republican. "So they have suspended the eviction notices temporarily until things stabilize a little bit."
Favro also said efforts are being made to use technological means to assist with maintaining some court functions.
"To be able to do arraignments and different court meetings via technology as opposed to having to introduce transports and bringing people to courts, things of that nature," he said.
Felony matters in which defendants are in custody will either be administratively adjourned or be conducted remotely by video in New York City and in jurisdictions outside of New York City that have technology available to do so.
These initiatives are part of the system’s evolving efforts to assure the operation of the courts in the safest possible manner for the public and its employees.
A full copy of the system’s memorandum can be found at tinyurl.com/yx25vrza.
