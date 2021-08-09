School districts are on their own on planning for how students will return to classrooms safely this fall, as the state will not be giving them any guidance.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a two-sentence statement on Thursday, saying the state was not handing down directives.
“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” he said in a news release.
The CDC recommends that all K-12 students, faculty and staff wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Now it is up to local school districts to work with local health departments to craft their own plans on use of masks, social-distancing, testing and contract tracing. School officials had been clamoring for guidance.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said sarcastically in an email that school officials found out late Wednesday night about the “immense level of support” they would be receiving.
“It’s truly another disappointment,” he said.
Fortunately, he said, school officials have been working closely with local health departments throughout the summer.
South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said her district also has been meeting weekly to discuss plans for the fall.
The goal is to have all students attending classes full-time in person, Orr said.
“If we have to do some mitigating strategies to make sure that happens, that’s what we’ll do,” she said.
Another complication is that Saratoga County — and Warren County as well — are in the “substantial” transmission zone for the virus.
State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa asked Zucker in a letter to consider his agency’s responsibilities to protect the public and provide guidance.
She noted that Public Health Law states that the Department of Health is charged with “exercising control over and supervising the abatement of nuisances affecting or likely to affect public health.”
“Currently, there is no greater nuisance affecting public health and safety than COVID-19. There is an urgent need for timely advice and supervision flowing from the state Department of Health to local and school officials as they navigate these uncertain times,” she said in a news release.
The Health Department should not be prevented from carrying out its responsibilities by the “circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week,” she said, referring to the report that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and calls for his resignation.
