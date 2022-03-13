State spending poised to climb

ALBANY — The perennial argument from fiscal hawks during state budget season has been: How will you pay for that?
But the conversation is different at the statehouse this year — much different, as negotiations for a spending blueprint enter the top of the stretch, thanks to a massive infusion of $12.7 billion to New York's treasury from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Still, Gov. Kathleen Hochul is feeling pressure from those who want to pump much more money into social programs after she moved to beef up state reserves by billions of dollars.
BILLIONS MORE
With a budget due in less than three weeks, unions, special interest groups, advocates for nursing home patients, the AARP, among others, are all making their case for significant tweaks to the spending blueprint.
Both chambers of the Legislature were said to be packaging their one-house budget legislation for the printer Friday night. Once that legislation is approved, the stage will be set for three-way negotiations (involving the governor and the two legislative majority conference leaders) aimed at striking a compromise.
If history is a guide, the state budget — Hochul set a target of $216 billion when her proposal was unfurled in January — will likely be several billion dollars more than what the governor requested.
'LESS IS MORE'
On Friday, Wayne Spence, the president of the Public Employees Federation, one of the state's largest unions of government workers, reminded his members that PEF has been telling lawmakers that the "Less is More" parole law, which took effect March 1, "is likely to lead to an increase in crime by parolees who now have fewer consequences tied to their behavior."
The law limits the sanctions that can be imposed on paroled felons who violate the conditions of their release from prisons. It also speeds up the time parolees may be required to undergo supervision by parole officers — state employees represented by Spence's union.
"We need additional parole officers to handle the caseloads along with enhanced services for parolees who need help with things like housing, job training and addiction services in order to become productive members of society," Spence said in his message to PEF members.
HEALTH CARE, SCHOOLING
The budget commits the funds that pay for some 3,500 public services delivered to more than 20 million New Yorkers. The governor's budget says the federal relief money will assist the state in sending money to school districts, Medicare, home energy assistance programs, child care and emergency rental assistance.
William Hammond, director of health policy for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, said Hochul could have improved her budget had she used health spending initiatives to bring about greater efficiencies and improvements in the delivery of medical services.
"She's not reconfiguring anything," Hammond said. "The people who receive this money aren't supposed to do anything with it in return. They're not supposed to reform themselves. And she's talking about expanding the workforce. The workforce is plenty big already. It's been growing on its own. It doesn't need doesn't need her encouragement to grow."
Hammond also said he had hoped to see more definitive measures that would help the state be prepared for a future pandemic, given it was caught off guard when the potentially deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus arrived in New York in early 2020.
NURSING HOME DEATHS
The Hochul administration has signaled it will not investigate whether the death toll was worsened by a state directive requiring nursing homes to accept patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated at hospitals. But some lawmakers aren't willing to let that issue evaporate after the nursing home death tally from the virus exceeded 15,000 patients.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Aging; and Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Saratoga County, are pushing for the creation of a temporary commission to investigate whether the state's response contributed to the nursing home death toll.
Meanwhile, the state chapter of AARP is urging lawmakers and Hochul to add $20 million in funding to the budget for the independent nursing home oversight unit known as the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.
'WITHOUT OVERSIGHT'
In his review of the governor's spending plan, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli suggested state leaders build up the state's reserves so New York will be able to deal with future economic downturns or other financial emergencies.
DiNapoli also warned that some of the $10 billion funding stream for healthcare has been proposed "without sufficient oversight and accountability."
While the Hochul administration would significantly boost state reserve funds, DiNapoli questioned a maneuver that parks billions of dollars in "unrestricted" reserves which could be tapped at any time "for any appropriated purpose."
REASONS FOR CONCERN
Though the state is on firm financial footing now,, the comptroller noted there are looming economic risks that could impact the state government's fiscal fortunes.
Coronavirus variants, should they emerge, could lead to the reintroduction of restrictions impacting businesses. Supply chain disruptions and inflation are also reasons for concern, DiNapoli suggested.
The Citizens Budget Commission, a nonprofit fiscal watchdog group, has also weighed in on the Hochul plan, calling its proposed $10 billion spending increase "more than sufficient to meet the state's needs."
"Unfortunately, the budget does not include improvements in accountability, transparency, or performance management that are needed to ensure all the State’s money is spent wisely and transparently," the commission's president, Andrew S. Rein, said in a March 3 letter to lawmakers.
Without better oversight and accountability of the increased spending, Rein said, the federal aid and higher state support for its programs won't "maximize the results New Yorkers deserve and need," Rein said.
