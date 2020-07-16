ALBANY — Saying police officers shouldn't have to face harassment and abuse for wearing a badge, members of the New York State Sheriffs Association are urging state leaders to embrace strong measures to discourage attacks on cops and encourage citizen cooperation with their orders.
The association is seeking to boost the offense of resisting arrest — now a misdemeanor — to a felony that could not be reduced through plea bargaining.
The group is also seeking to make a felony when a person comes within 25 feet of a police officer and fails to retreat when ordered to do so.
Those are two measures in a package of 10 proposals which the sheriffs say are designed to protect not only police officers but the public as well.
A third proposal would create a new category of hate crime, adding police officers to the groups protected from bias-fueled assaults that are motivated by the fact the intended target is a law enforcement member.
Several sheriffs contended some New York elected officials appear to be siding with lawbreakers in criminal justice debates more than they do with cops, creating a climate that breeds hostility towards police officers.
"There is no doubt that is what is fueling it," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, citing published reports of civilians brazenly interfering with arrests and even assaulting police officers trying to take suspected criminals into custody.
"Right now you can resist a police officer and get released on an appearance ticket," said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
DuMond said New York's recent effort to reduce local jail populations by requiring many defendants to be released from custody without having to post bail has left communities less safe than when those individuals were incarcerated.
"In this current climate of disrespect for police, fostered by the words and actions of some politicians and so-called community activists, some bad actors think they have been given a license to harass and assault police officers with impunity," DuMond said.
The sheriffs' call for a new penalty for hate-inspired attacks on cops drew a rapid objection from the director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, Donna Lieberman.
Lieberman said there has been a groundswell of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black civilian in Minneapolis, an incident that touched off demonstrations in numerous communities in New York.
"There has been a widespread reckoning of our country's history of racism and the role of the police in perpetuating racism to the enormous detriment of Black people," Lieberman said. "It seems this proposal says loud and clear that the Sheriffs' Association didn't get the memo."
On a related front, the union for state troopers insisted that State Police top brass in Albany reassign the approximately 200 troopers now working in the five boroughs of New York City.
Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said a new local law there that could lead to police officers facing criminal charges for employing certain restraining techniques banned by the legislation.
Mungeer said the new law prohibits police from applying pressure on a person's chest or back even though such techniques "are commonly used by many law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide when officers are faced with violently combative subjects."
A State Police spokesman, William Duffy, said the agency has no comment on the union's request.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.