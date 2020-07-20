State Senate candidates disclose fundraising numbers

PLATTSBURGH — Candidates for the 45th State Senate District disclosed their campaign finance numbers earlier this week.
To date, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, has accumulated more than $100,000 since she began her campaign in late May 2019.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), who announced his candidacy in December, has brought in more than $70,000, according to filing totals.
GRATEFUL FOR SUPPORT
Davis raised more than $45,000 in her July filing, most of which came from over 350 individual donations, a release from her campaign said. More than 86 percent came from in-district donors.
Donations from throughout the entire campaign have come from 505 unique donors and 93 repeat donors.
It was noted that the average donation size was under $100, with 219 "small dollar donations" of $25 or under.
"I am so grateful for the overwhelming support our campaign is receiving from across the district," Davis said in a statement.
"The voters know how important it is to have a representative in Albany who will be effective and bring back the resources that we need and deserve."
According to state Board of Elections numbers, there are about 11,000 more registered Republicans in the 45th State Senate District than Democrats.
"While we recognize that there are more registered Republicans than Democrats in our district, we have actually gained some incredible support from people registered as Republicans, Independents, “blanks” and Democrats alike, which we attribute to our efforts on the ground and shows us that this seat is winnable," Davis Campaign Manager Hannah Giltner told The Press-Republican.
SHARED VALUES
Davis' campaign has close to $73,000 cash on hand.
"We plan to use this money to build our team and our field efforts to reach as many voters as possible," Giltner said.
Stec's total cash on hand exceeds $67,000. His campaign collected more than $62,000 for the July filing.
"While we were in the height of the coronavirus pandemic and with so many constituents struggling financially, my primary focus as a state assemblymember was on helping my constituents," he told The Press-Republican.
"With things now reopening we will soon begin our fundraising efforts in more earnest and we are confident we will have the resources needed to make sure the North Country will be represented by someone who understands and fights for our shared values."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
