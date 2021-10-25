ALBANY — State officials have issued guidance that advises employees to avoid taking corrective action on employees who merely arrive at work smelling of marijuana smoke.
The Department of Labor guidance, which comes on the heels of the state's move to legalize the possession of recreational pot, advises that employers may direct a worker to undergo a cannabis test only if federal or state law requires drug testing or makes it a mandatory requirement of the position," according to the directive.
The guidance does allow for businesses to take action against an employee who "manifests articulable symptoms" of being under the influence of weed while working.
Such symptoms would have to either lessen the quality of the worker's performance or interfere with the employer's responsibility to provide a safe workplace before the employer could take corrective action.
Frank Kerbein, director of human resources for the Business Council of the State of New York, told CNHI the new guidance amounts to a setback for employers that have succeeded in keeping their worker compensation costs down through the use of marijuana screening.
"We have employers who have demonstrated reductions in their workers' comp costs because they tested for cannabis — and now that's gone," Kerbein said,
Those employers have been convinced that testing has resulted in fewer accidents in the workplace, Kerbein noted.
Kerbein said the Business Council urged the Department of Labor to spell out examples of "articulable symptoms" before it published the guidance but the agency did not embrace that suggestion.
Now, he said, "Employers are going to have to engage in a lot of training of their supervisors so they can identify what those symptoms are."
With an expected increase in the number of drivers under the influence of marijuana, State Police and local police agencies have scrambled to train more officers as drug recognition experts skilled in the roadside tests used to determine if a person is driving while stoned.
"It's a complicated thing to be a drug recognition expert," Kerbein observed. "And now they are asking every employer to be a drug recognition expert."
On another front, the state's fledgling Cannabis Control Board issued a stern warning that any retail outlet or "pop up" store selling items such as containers labeled "free" could be hit with stiff fines for becoming involved in "illicit" transactions.
"Gifting does not include instances in which cannabis is given away at the same time as another transaction nor when it is offered or advertised in conjunction with an offer for the sale of goods or services," Tremaine Wright, the board's chairwoman, said.
Wright pointed out that no licenses for recreational pot shops have been issued, and any marijuana now being sold is unregulated and untested. "This conduct is illegal and must stop," she said of the efforts aimed at finding loopholes in the state's regulatory scheme.
Her statement came a week after the Plattsburgh Press-Republican reported that a canister shop, Grass N Dash, delayed its scheduled grand opening. The newspaper reported that the shop included a quantity of cannabis as a free gift when customers paid for a container.
Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquist, a supporter of legal marijuana, said the attempts to "work around" the regulations through the "gifting" of weed "is not only plain irresponsible but is clearly defined by the state as being illegal. Those businesses who employ this tactic will likely be flagged and prevented from being able to obtain a license for retail sales in the future."
The state cannabis board also issued proposed regulations allowing the more than 150,000 New Yorkers who qualify for medical marijuana to grow up to six plants, either indoor or outside, as long as they are out of the reach of individuals less than 21 years of age.
“The home cultivation of medical cannabis will provide certified patients with a cost-effective means of obtaining cannabis through personal cultivation while creating a set of standards governing the conduct and activities relating to the personal cultivation of cannabis," said Wright, a former state lawmaker.
