ALBANY — State legislators from the North Country are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act.
If enacted, the bill would require the Public Service Commission to study the availability, affordability and reliability of high-speed internet and broadband access across the state, according to a press release from State Sen. Dan Stec's (R-Queensbury) office.
It would also mandate that the commission produce a detailed access map on its website to indicate service by location, and that at least four public hearings to engage the public and internet service providers be held.
DEADLINE COMING UP
Stec was joined by Assemblymembers Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), Matt Simpson (R-Horicon), Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake) and Robert Smullen (R-Johnstown) in a letter asking Cuomo to sign the legislation.
Both the Assembly and Senate passed the bill in July with near-unanimous support. It was delivered to the governor Dec. 29, when the legislature was out of session. Cuomo has up to 30 days to act on it.
According to the Governor's Office, the legislation is under review.
As part of his State of the State addresses and Executive Budget, Cuomo outlined proposals in his 2021 connectivity agenda which include requiring all internet providers to offer affordable $15-per-month service to low-income families and the establishment of a hardship fund to pay for internet subscriptions so that students have access throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
ACCURATE DATA
Stec said in a statement that the state promised universal access to high-speed broadband four years ago and still has not fully delivered.
"We’ve seen throughout the COVID crisis that school children, professionals working from home and seniors trying to schedule a vaccine appointment, among many others, are at a severe disadvantage without high-speed broadband," he continued.
"We need accurate data and a complete picture of the problem so we can then smartly allocate resources and work in partnership with broadband providers to fix it.”
Jones and Simpson echoed Stec's comments; Jones also seemed to reference Cuomo's affordable service proposal.
"We must do everything we can to ensure fair and equitable access to reliable internet service," he said. "As the Governor is pushing for affordability, this legislation allows us to study the accessibility of high-speed broadband statewide, which is the most important step in righting this wrong.
"I urge the governor to sign this important bill into law as soon as possible."
Simpson emphasized the urgency for broadband connectivity, and how COVID-19 has exposed "the absolute necessity for residents to have modern technology in order to live and succeed in a modern society."
"Access to reliable quality broadband has become an essential part of our every day lives. We cannot let any more New Yorkers fall behind.”
'KEY COMMODITY'
Smullen and Woerner compared broadband to other critical utilities, such as rural electrification in the 1930s.
"It is critical that we ensure that each household in New York State has access to broadband service with sufficient capacity and availability to meet the needs of today’s families and businesses," Woerner said.
"Having accurate and complete data on the availability of adequate broadband will enable us to plan for and implement a true statewide broadband network that reaches every home and business."
"We cannot let our people fall on the wrong side of the digital divide, especially our children," Smullen added. "Broadband is the key commodity for rural equity in the 21st century. “
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report
