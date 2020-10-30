ALBANY — As the end of Daylight Saving Time approaches, the New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving reminded motorists to be aware of the dangers of drowsy driving in a press release Friday.
Despite gaining an additional hour, this time change can disrupt sleep patterns causing people to feel drowsy, the release said.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov.1. The National Sleep Foundation uses the occasion to begin its Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, November 1 to 8.
“Studies have shown that driving while you are tired or drowsy is as risky as driving while impaired by alcohol and can have the same dangerous consequences,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, NYS Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “Every motorist should be aware of the warning signs and take steps to avoid drowsy driving, not only as we adjust to standard time, but year-round as well.”
In 2019, according to statistics from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, “fatigue/drowsy driving” and/or “driver fell asleep” were listed 5,713 times as contributing factors on police crash reports statewide, the release said.
So far in 2020, according to preliminary figures from the institute, those same factors have been listed 2,410 times on police crash reports from across the state.
The partnership also cautions that common strategies to avoid drowsiness, such as opening a window, turning on air conditioning or playing loud music, should not be relied upon to overcome fatigue.
It can take a half-hour to feel the effects of caffeine and that provides only a short-term increase in driver alertness. The safest thing to do when drivers experience drowsiness, the release said, is to pull over and find a safe place to sleep.
While anyone can be at risk for drowsy driving, some groups have been identified as most vulnerable, including commercial drivers, particularly tractor trailer; tour bus and public transit drivers; people who work long hours or late-night shifts; people with sleep disorders; new parents or caregivers of infants and young children; young and newer drivers; and college and high school students.
The warning signs of drowsy driving include repeated yawning, struggling to keep one’s eyes open and focused, forgetting the last few miles driven, tailgating or missing traffic signals and swerving or drifting between lanes of traffic.
