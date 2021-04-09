PLATTSBURGH — New York State Police are warning parents about cases where teens are targeted and then blackmailed by criminals online.
At least one of these cases resulted in a teen committing suicide, police said.
Police say teens are targeted on social media after friending or following teens from fake accounts and gaining their trust.
After gaining their trust, police say criminals ask for provocative photos or videos. Afterward, criminals will demand payment up to thousands of dollars, threatening to release those photos and videos on social media.
State Police is offering these internet safety tips for parents and teens:
For parents:
Talk to your children about going online and set rules about where and when they are surfing or chatting.
Monitor your children’s’ social media accounts.
For kids and teens:
Be careful what you post. Never share personal information online. This includes full name, address or phone number.
Don’t accept friend requests from strangers.
Don’t open emails, click on links or download anything from unknown senders.
Never share photos online or through texts or direct message with people you don’t know.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of harming yourself, talk to someone who can help.
If you feel you have been a victim of this type of crime, contact your local police.
