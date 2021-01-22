PLATTSBURGH - State Police received multiple calls from victims with reports of being scammed out of hundreds of dollars after answering classified ads for purebred puppies for sale in the St. Lawrence County area, according to a release by state police.
Victims reported that after contacting suspects behind the ad, which appeared in syracuse.com’s classified section, photos of the breeds the victims were looking for were provided and deposits to be paid were arranged.
Once the deposit was provided, an address that does not exist was given to pick up the puppies.
These fake addresses have been in the St. Lawrence County area so far. State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said she hasn’t heard of similar scams in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County area, but state police has warned the public about common beats to the scam to look out for.
The scammers typically request a deposit be sent through money wiring apps such as Zelle or CashApp, communication with the supposed breeder takes place by text only, the address to pick up the puppies is given only after the deposit is sent and the supposed breeder sends stock photos of whatever breed is requested by victims.
Fleishman also added some red flags to look out for that were common in the St. Lawrence scam, such as poor grammar and spelling and dates formatted with the day first instead of the month, which could indicate communication with someone outside of the country.
State police does believe the scammers are from overseas, Fleishman said.
The American Kennel Club also offers warnings to potential buyers for what to avoid when searching for a reputable breeder. Some of its warnings include avoiding breeders who don’t communicate through phone calls, use stock or reused photos that appear on multiple websites, only accept payment through sketchy methods, such as through gift cards or unsecured money wiring apps such as Venmo or offer prices at deeply discounted prices.
The Better Business Bureau also advises potential buyers to request the breeder’s references to speak with and to ask to see the pet in-person or through a video call before sending money.
