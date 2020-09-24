AUSABLE FORKS — State Police are not ruling out arson in the case of a house fire that caused the death of an elderly woman.
On Aug. 29 at approximately 2:15 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a structure fire at 2456 State Route 9N in AuSable Forks, Town of Black Brook where a victim was located by fire personnel inside the residence and was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, a news release said.
The individual, identified as Marion T. Collins, 87, was brought to Glens Falls Hospital where an autopsy was performed that found the cause of death to be asphyxia due to inhalation of smoke and “heated products of combustion.”
The fire is suspicious in nature, State Police say, and the cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Plattsburgh at (518) 873-2777.
