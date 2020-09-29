MOIRA –– State police are investigating the disappearance of the town highway superintendent and his wife.
James A. Helm Sr., 76, and his 70-year-old wife, Sandra, were last seen Sunday evening, troopers said. No other details were released.
On Monday afternoon, the Helm residence on State Route 95 was closed off by police crime scene tape and two troopers were posted at the home. Both declined to comment on the situation, referring all questions to Troop B’s Ray Brook headquarters, which issued a two-sentence statement late Monday evening.
Troopers at the Malone barracks also referred questions to headquarters.
Helm has been the town highway superintendent for more than a decade and has run unopposed for at least that time, usually with the backing of both major political parties. He was most recently re-elected in 2019.
Town Supervisor Justus Martin said Monday afternoon that he had not been officially told what the investigation entailed.
State police are asking anyone with information about the matter to call 518-873-2750.
