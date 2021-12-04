PLATTSBURGH — New York State Police issued a total of 12,975 tickets statewide during this year’s special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period.
The Thanksgiving enforcement period began on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and continued through Sunday, Nov. 28.
During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices, a news release said.
Troopers arrested 183 people for DWI and investigated 1,041 crashes, including one fatal crash.
As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.
• Speeding 4,609
• Distracted Driving 440
• Seatbelt violations 1,526
• Move Over Law 119
In the North Country, there were 194 tickets issued for speeding; 11 arrests for DWI; 26 tickets for distracted driving, 75 tickets for improper seatbelts or child restraints and 12 tickets for move over violations.
During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, the State Police issued 13,887 total tickets and arrested 155 people for DWI.
