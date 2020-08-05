CHAMPLAIN — Some time between July 31 at 4:30 p.m. and August 3 at 8:30 a.m., an unknown subject or subjects unlawfully entered Bourdeau Brothers, located at 590 Mason Road in Champlain, State Police say.
Several different Milwaukee battery-powered tools, Milwaukee batteries, a Milwaukee 6-pack charger, and an Ingersoll Rand ½ inch drive air-impact wrench were stolen, according to a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Champlain at 518-873-2777.
