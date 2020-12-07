SCHUYLER FALLS - An incident Sunday afternoon led to a gun fight between State Police and a suspect, with the suspect being injured.
Details were limited Monday morning, but State Police said in a news release that they responded to a residence on Rabideau Street in the town of Schuyler Falls around 4:30 p.m. in regard to an investigation.
Gunfire was exchanged between responding troopers and a suspect on scene, the release said.
The suspect was injured and was transported to an area hospital, police said. The responding troopers were not injured.
There is no threat to public safety, the release said.
Further information will be released as it is available.
