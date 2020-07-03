ALBANY — The New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols this Fourth of July Weekend to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions.
State Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide in an effort to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel, a press release said.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began Friday and will run through Sunday, July 5.
“Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers,” New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said. “Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, it’s very likely that you will end up in jail. Stay safe, and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”
Last year, the State Police issued nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend.
Troopers arrested 249 people for DWI and investigated 187 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities.
During this enforcement period, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols, according to the release.
Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation, the release said.
The New York State Police, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:
Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.
If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
