State Police asking residents to help identify remain found in North Elba in 1986

PLATTSBURGH — New York State Police is asking residents for any information that could lead investigators to identifying skeletal remains found in North Elba 34 years ago.
Police first head about the remains after a fisherman on the Ausable River found a human skull near the Olympic Ski Jumps near Route 73 on Sept. 1, 1986, a news release by State Police said.
Troopers found more remains of the unidentified man in a wooded area that ran along with the river.
An investigation revealed the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head with a .22 caliber weapon, police said. After a more thorough search of the area, Troopers found a .22 caliber revolver that is believed to be the weapon that caused the man’s death. The gun was traced back to Arvonia, Virginia, in 1978, police said.
An autopsy determined the man most likely died by suicide during the winter of 1985, the release said. The victim’s teeth were intact with a very small amount of dental work. His teeth had excessive wear, which anthropologists described as indicative of a possible foreign diet, police said.
Anthropologists estimated the victim was between 40 to 60 years old. He had a thin build and was approximately 5’5 to 5’9.
The victim was found wearing a blueish-gray knitted hat, navy blue pants, a gray sweatshirt with red and blue stripes, a blue nylon insulated jacket and brown leather lace-up boots that were a size 9 ½ or 10, police said.
A brown leather luggage tote bag with orange trim was found with the victim. Also present was a pair of non-prescription eyeglasses with a transparent brown frame. An Adirondack Trailways-Pine Hill Trailways Bus Schedule was found in the property and was most likely printed for public use between December 1985 and January 1986. The man is not believed to be local, police said.
Two wallet-sized Kodak photos were also found on the victim and were restored by the New York State Police Forensic Video Multimedia Services Unit. They were of a young boy, who is estimated to be between 5 and 8 years old, the release said. There was a phone number on the back of one of the photographs, which was "269-6638."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation created an age progression of how the boy in the photos may look like today.
Police said that anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact Investigator Shannon Connors at the New York State Police at (518) 891-8902.
