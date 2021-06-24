PLATTSBURGH — State Police are asking for any information that could resolve a 38-year-old murder in Minerva.
Samuel Goldman was found dead in his Northwoods Club Road home in Minerva March 31, 1983, after employees at Mountain View Hotel and Bar, where Goldman was a regular at, noticed he hadn’t been seen for two days and called for a welfare check, a news release by State Police said.
Police determined Goldman was shot two times in the back and twice in the front with a .22 caliber revolver, the release said. Goldman owned a Smith & Wesson .22 magnum revolver, but it was missing from his home. Police believed Goldman’s revolver, which hasn’t been found, was used to kill him.
Police later discovered that a middle-aged man was seen walking east on State Route 28N, near Northwoods Club Road, on the afternoon of March 29, 1983, the release said. The man was described as being white, about 6 feet tall, wore a brown/tan colored coat and a red and black hat. The man was also seen in Murdie’s Store on State Route 28N a day later at about 6:50 a.m., the release said.
Police later found a tan colored trench coat on Olmstedville Road, a little more than a half-mile east of the hamlet of Olmstedville, the release said. Police said the coat appeared to be similar to the one witnesses described.
Anyone with information related to Goldman, his stolen revolver, or the described man, is asked to contact Investigator Trever Giroux of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (518) 897-2073.
