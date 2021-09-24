PLATTSBURGH — State Police is investigating an incident involving two motorcyclists who allegedly fled troopers after one of them struck a patrol car Thursday.
According to a news release from State Police, troopers attempted to stop the two motorcyclists on Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway at about 11:53 a.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, when one of them allegedly drove at a patrol car and struck the driver’s side door.
As a result, one trooper sustained minor injury and the car was damaged, police said.
Both motorcyclists fled at high speed afterward, the release said. State Police later located the suspects driving north at about 100 mph on State Route 9 in Champlain, the release said.
A pursuit began but quickly ended after the motorcycles crossed state lines into Vermont from Rouses Point, police said.
Police are still attempting to identify the two motorcyclists. Anyone with information is being asked to contact State Police at (518) 873-2750.
