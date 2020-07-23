LAKE PLACID — Outdoor drive-in concerts are still on, despite the wording of a press release on Tuesday.
The statement, put out by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, announced that it had canceled a drive-in concert featuring the band Uprooted on Aug. 1 due to changes in New York State’s Phase 4 guidelines.
The decision was made, according to the center’s Executive Director James Lemons, after the center was contacted by a State Department of Health employee on Monday who informed them that they wouldn’t be able to hold the event.
It has since been confirmed by the state’s Empire State Development Corporation that outdoor drive-in concerts are still allowed “as long as patrons remain in their vehicle during the performance except to use restroom facilities,” according to a statement from the group.
The venue must follow all guidelines in regards to cleaning and disinfecting and social distancing, the statement added.
The decision to cancel the concert had already been made, though, and Lemons said that the center is not planning to reschedule it.
Refunds for ticket holders will automatically be processed this week, the center’s press release said.
While they are not rescheduling, the center is focusing on a couple of soon-to-be-announced activities taking place later in the fall, Lemons said.
HARBORSIDE
The Curbside at Harborside concert series, weekly concerts scheduled for Saturdays at the City of Plattsburgh's waterfront on Dock Street, is still a go, according to event coordinator Benjamin Pomerance.
"I received permission from New York State Empire State Development for these concerts; I have heard nothing contrary to this, nor do I expect to," Pomerance said. "The three concerts already held on the series have been successful, with great performances, enthusiastic audiences, and all social distancing guidance fully observed at all times."
The series continues this Saturday with a performance by Joe Louis Walker at 7:30 p.m.
