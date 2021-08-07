State officials see infrastructure bill as 'game changer' for North Country manufacturers

FERNANDO ALBA/STAFF PHOTOState Senator and Senate Transportation Committee Chair Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) speaks at Nova Bus’ Plattsburgh location Friday to talk about the region’s expansive transportation manufacturers, which he expects to be bolstered with the passing of Congress’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill. “We’re talking about growing jobs. We’re talking about expanding these facilities and bringing more people to Plattsburgh,” he said. “Creating an environment where the economy is bolstered and improved for generations to come.”