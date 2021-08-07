State officials see infrastructure bill as 'game changer' for North Country manufacturers

PLATTSBURGH — Celebrating the federal government’s renewed commitment to the country’s infrastructure, officials said they expect a lot of the new business to go through the North Country.
“We’re about to have an absolute historic infusion of federal resources into rail and buses and public transit,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said of Congress’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $39 billion for public transit, at Nova Bus’ Plattsburgh location Friday.
“Guess where a lot of that will be produced? It’s going to be produced here because we not only have the companies, we have the best companies,” Douglas continued.
He said the bill would help bolster the already expansive cluster of more than 50 transportation equipment and aerospace manufactures in the region, which he estimates employ 9,000 people.
Douglas also said he’s hopeful that the infrastructure bill’s funding will help local manufacturing companies accelerate the shift to electric transportation in rail and buses.
CUSP OF BIG NEWS
Joining Douglas Friday was State Senators Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and State Senate Transportation Committee Chair Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo).
“We’re on the cusp of big news from Washington that’s going to mean more business in the Plattsburgh area,” Stec said of the bill, which saw a setback after its expected completion Thursday evening passed as senators continued ironing out details.
‘WHAT YOU CAN
DO AS COMMUNITY’
Kennedy said in his role as chair of the transportation committee, he’s been all across the state and has seen how much of an effect Plattsburgh’s manufacturing, which he said has seen expansive growth in recent years, has on the state.
“Every single area that I have been has been touched by the work that you’re doing here in Plattsburgh,” Kennedy said.
“It’s really a tremendous demonstration of what you can do as a community and what each of our respective communities across New York State can do to advance our goals — and that’s putting people to work, growing our economy and moving people,” he continued.
With passing the infrastructure bill, Kennedy said embracing electric transportation manufacturing will be a must.
“It’s a very positive movement towards decreasing our carbon footprint, fighting climate change and electrifying these large transit vehicles, be it busses or rail cars,” he said.
“Nova Bus and Alstom are 100% fully prepared to make these major changes and investments to make sure that it’s a seamless transition from the past, which was the diesel buses to the hybrid to what will become fully electrified vehicles.”
GAME CHANGER
Kennedy, who called Congress’ infrastructure bill a “game changer,” said New York stands as one of the states that would benefit the most with its passage.
“We’re talking about growing jobs. We’re talking about expanding these facilities and bringing more people to Plattsburgh,” he said. “Creating an environment where the economy is bolstered and improved for generations to come.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.