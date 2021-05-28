PLATTSBURGH — New York State and local police will be increasing their presence state wide in an effort to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving this Memorial Day Weekend.
More than 8,000 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets were issued during last year’s initiative, which included 203 arrests for impaired driving and 457 crashes that resulted in two deaths, a news release by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office said.
“As the state begins to reopen, we are all eager to get back on the road and visit family and friends and to take vacations,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
“Driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs or alcohol is no way to honor the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy those freedoms and spend time with our loved ones. Out of respect for their sacrifice and for the safety of everyone on the roads, we are urging everyone to be responsible and drive sober."
According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 251 people were killed and 5,151 were injured in drunken driving related crashes in 2019, the release said.
"This Memorial Day weekend, please honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to guarantee our freedom by making smart, safe choices on our roads and highways," Cuomo said.
"Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous and puts lives at risk. Please act responsibly and don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking."
Police’s increased patrols, which includes sobriety checkpoints, started Friday and runs through Tuesday. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles as well.
“If your weekend plans include alcohol, assign a designated driver, or make other plans for a safe ride home. We will have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others," Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said.
