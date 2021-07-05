RAY BROOK – Hikers on state trails will now get access to life-saving EpiPens if they experience severe allergic reactions.
Legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorizes State Forest Rangers, Park Police and environmental conservation officers to carry EpiPens that contain the drug Epinephrine.
Epinephrine is commonly used to treat serious allergic reactions such as bee stings, insect bites, food allergies, drug reactions, or exercise-induced shock. Until the bill was approved, state workers were not allowed to carry EpiPens, but many parks and forests in New York state are far from medical facilities.
The bipartisan bill from Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Schenectady) and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Amsterdam) had Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) as a co-sponsor.
“I’m pleased to announce that this bi-partisan legislation to equip rangers and environmental conservation officers with EpiPens is officially a state law,” Stec said in a release.
“With more people on trails and enjoying our parks and recreation sites, the likelihood of an allergic reaction that requires an EpiPen is more important than ever. This new law will help save lives and ensure that all New Yorkers can continue to safely enjoy our great parks, trails and historic sites.”
Firefighters, bus drivers and police were already allowed to carry the prescription EpiPens.
“This commonsense legislation allows a wider range of professionals in our state parks and other natural areas to use EpiPens and keep New Yorkers safe in the wild,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This will give hikers, bikers and other outdoor travelers a greater sense of security as they navigate New York’s serene natural areas.”
EpiPens, a brand-name product sold by Viatris, are carried by people with serious food allergies or a history of anaphylaxis, a state of allergic shock that can be fatal.
Anaphylaxis results in about 1,500 deaths annually in the United States, and epinephrine can reverse symptoms only if applied quickly after the reaction starts.
If someone goes into anaphylaxis while hiking in the Adirondacks, due to a bee sting or other allergic reaction, and they haven’t brought an EpiPen, it could save their life if rangers can quickly inject epinephrine.
