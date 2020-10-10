ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging New Yorkers to renew their expired documents as the extension on vehicle registrations and non-driver IDs nears the end.
Vehicle registrations including temporary auto dealer registrations and non-driver identification cards that expired in March or after will no longer remain valid after November 3.
New Yorkers can renew their registrations and non-driver IDs on the DMV website, a press release said.
Driver licenses, permits and vehicle inspections that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended at least through Nov. 3.
The DMV encourages those who need to renew a driver license to do so online, and encourages vehicle owners to get their vehicles inspected if they are past due.
Inspection stations have been open throughout the pandemic and must comply with health and safety guidelines to ensure the protection of their customers.
“The state took extraordinary steps to protect the health and safety of the public during the height of the COVID-19 health emergency including closing DMV offices and extending the validity of vital documents to reduce the burden on New Yorkers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in the release. “As the extension for non-driver IDs and vehicle registrations sunsets, I encourage those who need to renew their documents to use our website.”
New Yorkers can renew a registration online or by mail. The DMV website, dmv.ny.gov, explains the process.
