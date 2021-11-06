PLATTSBURGH - News that congress had passed an infrastructure spending plan hit well with leaders in New York and here in the North Country.
"Congress has made good on its promise to deliver infrastructure funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, meaning New York will be able to make critical investments in our roads, bridges, and transit," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
"This funding also helps make our infrastructure more resilient to climate change and will expand access to clean water, supporting New York's economic growth and improving public health.
"I want to thank President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Congressional leadership for their continued progress on the Build Back Better agenda. With historic levels of funding for the care economy, housing and education, our workforce, and climate, we must also pass this legislation to help New York come back stronger."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael S. Cashman also was pleased with the approval of the package.
"The Town of Plattsburgh has been making an historic $24 million investment in our Water and Waste Water advanced by taking the politics out of water. Meeting the needs of our national inclusive of state, county and local infrastructure should be bipartisan," Cashman said in a statement Saturday morning.
"It is about meeting the needs of health/safety, sustainability and economic development. Our nation needs robust investment for our roads, bridges, railroads, schools, airports, power supplies, broadband and cellular. There should be nothing Democratic or Republican about it.
"The news out of DC goes a step further as it will support local jobs in our transportation manufacturing. This is welcome news.”
